Coronavirus death toll in Cyprus rises to 8

Tuesday saw another death of an 82-year-old man who had contracted coronavirus, while 32 more tested positive, raising the total confirmed cases in the Republic of Cyprus to 262.

A new case was also confirmed on Tuesday in the north, where total cases reached 70 and fatalities remained stable at one.

So far, the Republic of Cyprus has recorded eight deaths, seven men and one woman, who had been infected with the virus, though only one of the fatalities did not suffer from underlying health conditions. The average age of fatalities is 68 years old.

The 32 new cases confirmed in the Republic of Cyprus involve 13 people who had come into contact with other known cases, four people in the British Bases, and 15 people whose history is being examined to determine how they contracted the virus. Among the new cases was also a pregnant women at the Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

During the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Tuesday, it was said that the steep rise of confirmed cases was not unexpected, but it is hoped that the situation will begin to improve if the public complies with measures enforced by the government. [Kathimerini Cyprus]