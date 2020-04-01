One in two Greeks expect to be infected with the coronavirus

One in two Greeks expect to be infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey, which also found that the overwhelming majority of the population approve of the government’s measures in response to the pandemic.

Fifty percent said they believed they were “very likely” to be infected with the coronavirus, while 42 percent said that contracting the virus was unlikely. Eight percent said they did not know.

The survey was carried out by Interview polling company on a sample of 1,200 people from March 27-31.

According to the same survey, 87 percent said they had a positive opinion of the government’s response to Covid-19, including restrictions on movement and measures to support the economy. Ten percent said they had a “negative or rather negative” opinion.

Seventy-three percent said their jobs and/or income had been affected by the outbreak. The survey found that 26 percent said they were not affected.

Asked about the lockdown, 54 percent said they believed that restrictions were “necessary” to curb the outbreak, while 37 percent said additional measures were called for. Only 7 percent said restrictions on public movement were “unnecessary.”

Fifty-five percent said they expected that the lockdown would last until the beginning of summer, while 10 percent predicted that restrictions would last through the end of the year.