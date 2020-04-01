US Embassy launches #USGreece2021 logo

American Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has unveiled the #USGreece2021 logo that the US government will use for all its programming in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence.



“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past few years in US-Greece relations,” Pyatt said in an interview with Mega TV.



“We’re now beginning to chart a really exciting agenda for the future, focused on areas like technology, areas like the collaboration between our defense and security forces in the strategically dynamic region of the Eastern Mediterranean, and focusing on the people-to-people ties, which in so many ways are the glue that holds this relationship together,” he said.



In a statement, the embassy said, “The United States has stood firmly beside Greece through the revolution, the Marshall Plan era, and the economic crisis, and we will continue to stand by Greece now during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the future.” It said the logo was aimed at capturing the traits that bind the two NATO allies together.



“[The logo] glorifies the timeless flame of democracy, independence, and freedom, formed by common elements of the American and Greek flags,” designers at White, an Athens-based graphic design firm, said.



“The flame celebrates passion, creativity, and continuity, traits that both countries share. The logo is rooted in mutual understanding, union, friendship, and pride. It illustrates the respectful and harmonious relationship between our countries, each playing a role in the other’s struggle for independence,” they said.