Mera25 MPs to donate half their salaries amid pandemic
Mera25 MPs will give up half of their salaries to three hospitals in Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete, for as long as the lockdown continues, the anti-austerity party has announced.
The party, led by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, has already pledged to redirect funds from a planned conference to actions aimed at supporting social groups worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Mera25 has nine deputies in the 300-seat Parliament.
