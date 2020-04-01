NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mera25 MPs to donate half their salaries amid pandemic

TAGS: Coronavirus, Politics

Mera25 MPs will give up half of their salaries to three hospitals in Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete, for as long as the lockdown continues, the anti-austerity party has announced.

Mera25 has nine deputies in the 300-seat Parliament.

The party, led by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, has already pledged to redirect funds from a planned conference to actions aimed at supporting social groups worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 