Greece mulling further restrictions on public movement

Greece is mulling the introduction of further restrictions to public movement to contain the spread of coronavirus, extending a broad lockdown announced last week after a recent surge in violations, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Wednesday.

Among the measures being examined by the government, Petsas said, are putting a time limit on the movement of citizens (Citizens are until now required to complete a form or notify the Civil Protection Ministry via text messaging, mentioning the reason they have to be outside) and barring access to sites that tend to attract large crowds, such as the promenade in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

Authorities Tuesday announced a partial ban on the area after hundreds of people crowded the promenade last weekend, despite repeated admonitions that such congestion was a violation of basic social distancing rules.