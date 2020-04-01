Covid-19 death toll rises to 50, total infections to 1,415

Greece reported 101 new confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,415 cases, with deaths rising by one to a total of 50.

Of the new infections, 20 were confirmed on a ferryboat carrying 383 passengers and crew that is at anchor off the coast of the Port of Piraeus.

In his daily press briefing, government spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras added that 90 people are currently intubated in intensive care, six have left ICU and that tests have been carried out on 17,350 individuals.

“No one is invincible; the issue that we don’t all get sick at the same time,” he said.