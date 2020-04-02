In one respect at least, the current health crisis presents a major opportunity, as it has served as a springboard for the digital reorganization of the state.

Numerous procedures and services that took up so much time in citizens’ day-to-day lives have gone online since the start of the epidemic as a result of measures to restrict people’s movements.

This presents an opportunity to foster a new culture that will allow the state to work more cost-effectively, more efficiently and with more transparency, and also to allow citizens to become accustomed to the new tools.

The new relationship between citizen and state could be the one good thing to come from this crisis – a major reform carried out silently.