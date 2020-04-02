Passenger ship quarantined after 20 test positive for Covid-19

The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ferry is seen anchored off the coast of the Greek capital’s port of Piraeus, near Salamina, on Wednesday. Health authorities have confirmed that 20 people on board the ferry have tested positive for Covid-19. The ferry is carrying 383 passengers and crew, including 36 Greeks. The Greek-owned ferry was carrying shipyard workers from Turkey to Spain when it stopped at the port of Piraeus on March 22 and two men tested positive for the highly infectious virus, according to Agence France-Presse. Some Greek media reported that it had been sailing from Spain back to Turkey when it stopped at Piraeus. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]