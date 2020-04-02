In a bid to further bolster their response to the coronavirus epidemic, health authorities are preparing a register of patients who have contracted the virus which is to include all the cases that have been recorded nationwide, the treatment that they were given and the progress of their health.

The register – which Kathimerini understands is expected to be up and running in the coming days – will also include people with mild symptoms who have not been hospitalized but are in quarantine at home and whose health is being monitored by doctors remotely.

As Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis announced on Tuesday, health centers have already been set up for patients with mild symptoms of the virus who do not need hospitalization. As for the provision of medicines to patients who are not in hospital, this will only be done on the basis of prescriptions from doctors following their individual assessment of each patient.

A presidential decree has already been drafted approving the creation of the register while a joint ministerial decision, by the Health and Digital Governance ministries, is to be issued soon, stipulating the criteria for the inclusion of patients in the register.

The number of coronavirus cases in Greece rose to 1,415 on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said, reporting 101 new confirmed infections with deaths rising by one to a total of 50.

Tsiodras added that 90 people are currently intubated in intensive care and that tests have been carried out on 17,350 individuals.