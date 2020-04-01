Easter church services to be held behind closed doors

Following a session by teleconference on Wednesday, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece said that Easter services will be held behind closed doors without a congregation as of Palm Sunday on April 12, with the minimum number of clergy and chanters present. Archbishop Ieronymos said that these services must be broadcast live on TV, radio and the internet.

After the four-hour conference, the Holy Synod, in its statement, urged worshippers to stay at home and to comply with the lockdown imposed by the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Originally the government ordered the suspension of all services, allowing churches to remain open for private prayer, but Education and Religious Affairs Minister Niki Kerameus had indicated in recent days that it would consider allowing services to take place behind closed doors and be broadcast for worshippers to follow from home.