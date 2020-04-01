Bourse index parts with nearly 4 pct

The decline that started toward the end of Tuesday’s stock trading session at Athinon Avenue continued throughout the day on Wednesday, led by the credit sector, which took significant losses, in line with most international markets. Daily turnover dropped significantly.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 536.45 points, shedding 3.91 percent from Tuesday’s 558.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 4.07 percent to 1,300.75 points.

The banks index tumbled 10.25 percent, as Alpha plunged 11.41 percent, National slumped 10.57 percent, Piraeus gave up 9.76 percent and Eurobank shrank 9.16 percent.

OPAP declined 7.65 percent, Viohalco dropped 7.06 percent, Ellaktor decreased 6.46 percent, GEK Terna conceded 5.91 percent and Mytilineos eased 4.92 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC improved 0.63 percent and Aegean Air rose 0.48 percent.

In total 22 stocks registered gains, 74 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 83 million.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange remained closed on Wednesday due to a national holiday.