Stournaras calls for joint fiscal action in eurozone

EIRINI CHRYSOLORA

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras on Wednesday spoke openly on Bloomberg in favor of a so-called "corona bond," warning that unless joint fiscal action is taken Europe will face a new debt crisis.

"The issue of common bonds constitutes the ideal joint action against the enemy," the central bank governor said, in accordance with European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde’s line.

Stournaras made the comment as the Eurogroup Working Group convened on Wednesday to pave the way for a Eurogroup decision next Monday, with sources speaking of a quest for a compromise between the nine countries asking for the bond issue and those who oppose it.

