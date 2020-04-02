Workers showed massive interest in recording their data on the online platform for the 800-euro handout at supportemployees.yeka.gr.

The platform opened at midnight Tuesday and by 11 a.m. on Wednesday 10,000 workers had already filed their personal data. By the afternoon that number had reached 37,000, and Labor Ministry officials noted that the momentum was enormous, with declarations from employees hoping to receive the compensation arriving at a rate of 100 per minute.

Workers eligible for the handout are those who are employed at enterprises that were shuttered on government orders as well as those who work in sectors severely affected by the coronavirus epidemic, according to their activity code number (KAD).

The former category were told they should submit their applications based on the last digit of their tax registration numbers (AFMs) between April 1 and 10, although a deadline extension is possible. Experts say however that workers can still apply after their date has passed, as the call for applications in that order was only a suggestion to avoid congestion. Employees whose place of work remains operational but which has seen a significant drop in business must apply before April 30, following the applications by their employers who have suspended their contracts.

Workers who resigned or were laid off between March 1 and 20 may also apply, as according to the recent legislative act they are eligible not only for an unemployment benefit but also for the 800-euro handout.

Ministry officials made it clear on Wednesday that as employers forced to close their business have received a 10-day extension until April 10 for the submission of support applications, workers would be advised to ask their employer first whether they have already applied before entering their personal data. In any case, it is pretty much taken for granted that the deadlines will be extended for workers too, so that everyone can submit their applications.

To apply, workers need their Taxisnet username and password, the registration number of their employer’s declaration at the ministry’s Ergani database, and their bank details (IBAN).

According to Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, payments of the 800-euro handout will be made gradually, depending on the flow of applications, so that most payments are completed before Easter.