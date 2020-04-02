Heavy snowfall closes roads on Thessaloniki’s Mt Hortiatis

Eleven snow ploughs were dispatched by municipal authorities in northern Greece to clear roads on and around Mount Hortiatis, which received more than 30 centimeters of snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.

Heavy snowfall in the highlands and strong downpours at lower altitudes continued to cause problems on the roads between the village of Hortiatis and Agios Vasilios, Oraiokastro and Melissohori, and also between Langada and Iraklio, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

Snow also fell on the highlands of Larissa in central Greece, causing problems in the area of Elassonas and particularly on the roads to Kozani, Grevena, Katerini and Livadi.