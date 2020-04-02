Seventh resident of coronavirus-hit Kastoria dies

A 51-year-old man became the seventh residents of the northern Greek town of Kastoria to die after contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to Greek media, the father of four was being treated at the Giorgos Papanikolaou General Hospital in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and had underlying health problems that contributed to his death.

He is the seventh resident to die as a result of the virus from Kastoria, where 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported.