“We are at war with an enemy who is invisible but not invincible. If we manage to contain the spread of the virus, that will give the national health system time to deal with emergency cases,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on March 17, announcing the closure of all non-essential retailers as the coronavirus epidemic grew in Greece. Schools and universities had already been shut down since March 11 and restaurants, bars and cafes since March 13. On March 23, the government announced further restrictions, imposing a nationwide ban on the non-essential movement of citizens outside their homes or places of business.

Maxar Technologies has offered Kathimerini satellite images of downtown Athens and Piraeus port from April 1, showing the new pace of life in the Greek capital.