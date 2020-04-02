Police on Chios fine refugees 5,000 euros over kids’ parties

Police in Chios have fined two separate groups of refugees from the eastern Aegean island’s migrant camp 5,000 euros each for violating social distancing rules meant to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the fines were issued after the groups were found violating a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people by holding birthday parties for two children.

The gatherings reportedly took place just outside the camp, which is located on the premises of the former VIAL aluminum processing plant, southeast of the island’s capital.

Last week, the government suspended the payment of a monthly allowance for asylum seekers.

