Two more deaths bring Covid-19 toll to 52

Two more deaths since the government’s last update on Wednesday evening brought the coronavirus toll in Greece to 52 on Thursday.

The first case was that of a 51-year-old man from the northern town of Kastoria who died in a hospital in Thessaloniki late on Wednesday. The father of four was the seventh person from Kastoria to succumb to the disease/

On Thursday, 76-year-old woman from Pella was also reported to have died. The woman came from the village of Foustani, which is one of several small communities in northern Greece that have been placed in quarantine after outbreaks among their mostly elderly populations.