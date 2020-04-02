Coronavirus deaths rise to 53 with total cases pending as tests on ferry continue

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday announced 99 new cases of coronavirus with the death toll rising to 53.

Of these 23 are residents at the Ritsona refugee camp, north of Athens, and 49 people on a passenger ferry currently anchored off Piraeus.

Deaths rose to 53 after three more patients, died in the hospital, he said.

The new total of coronavirus cases – which stood at 1,514 on Wednesday, is to be announced once pending test results on the ferry are completed, Tsiodras said.