Relief measures are hammered out under emergency conditions. There is no time for thorough preparations and for this reason it is only natural that there will be problems after they are rolled out.

This has been demonstrated again as the government introduced measures to curb the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to extend the payment time of checks was one such example. Another was the nebulous regime pertaining to state loans for businesses that do not meet the requisite criteria.

Any collateral effects of the measures must be monitored, particularly in cases where they increase the moral risk of rewarding gray entrepreneurship. They must be monitored and, where necessary, rectified.