Greek PM hits out at Orban tactics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg and 11 other national leaders of the conservative European People’s Party have written to the EPP’s president, Donald Tusk, calling for the ejection from the group of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party due to authoritarian tactics.

The appeal came after Hungary’s Parliament on Monday allowed Orban to rule by decree indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move, the signatories said, is “a clear violation of the founding principles of liberal democracy and European values.”

In Greece’s Parliament Thursday Mitsotakis stressed the importance of parliamentary democracy and hit out at Orban for his “authoritarian restrictions.”