School closures might be extended after Easter holidays

Education Minister Niki Kerameus Thursday left open the possibility of schools – which were closed on March 10 to curb the spread of the coronavirus – reopening in mid-May rather than immediately after the Easter holidays as many had hoped, though questions remained about how this would affect the timing of university entrance exams for senior high students.

Kerameus told Skai the government would make a decision on whether to open schools after the Orthodox Easter holidays, on Monday, April 27, based on the advice of medical experts and depending on the evolution of the virus. “We must be prepared that a suspension extension is possible,” she said.

University entrance exams will take place in June or July, depending on when schools finally reopen, the minister said, adding that the length of the schools’ closure would also determine the extent to which the syllabus will be reduced.