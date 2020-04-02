Tenth person succumbs to Covid-19 infection in Cyprus, total cases rise to 356

The coronavirus death toll rose to 10 in the Republic on Thursday after a woman, 77, who was being treated in the Limassol General Hospital ICU succumbed to the infection, while 36 new cases were confirmed.

The woman had underlying health conditions, as did eight of the 10 total deaths recorded so far.

According to the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Thursday, the total confirmed cases in the Republic reached 356 after 36 new cases emerged.

The new cases involved 24 people who had been traced as contacts of other known cases, one person who had recently returned from a trip abroad, and 11 persons whose history is still under examination.

The 356 confirmed cases emerged from among a total of 8,779 lab tests conducted so far by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, the department of Microbiology at the Nicosia General Hospital, and private labs.

227 of the total confirmed cases involve contacts of other known cases, meaning these cases emerged from within the local population.

So far, 27 persons have recovered from the virus.

Leontios Kostrikis, Professor of Molecular Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus, highlighted that though the figure on Thursday was smaller than that of the previous day, when 58 had tested positive for the virus, the public should not consider the situation less dire and should continue to comply to the restiction measures in place.

Four new cases were also confirmed in the north on Thursday, with cases reaching 81 and the death toll remaining steady at two. [Kathimerini Cyprus]