ATHEX: OTE, Jumbo help bourse reverse drop

The benchmark of the Greek bourse shook off its midsession losses on Thursday to end the session with gains fueled by the positive start on US markets and the global rise in commodities, although bank stocks failed to get the memo. Turnover remained low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 541.44 points, adding 0.93 percent to Wednesday’s 536.45 points.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.13 percent to 1,315.40 points, though the mid-cap index contracted 0.34 percent.

The banks index fell 3.38 percent, with National sinking 7.94 percent, Piraeus dropping 6.56 percent and Eurobank down 3.29 percent, while Alpha advanced 1.03 percent.

Jumbo jumped 9.94 percent and OTE telecom soared 9.38 percent to help the benchmark reverse its early losses. Hellenic Exchanges gave up 4.22 percent.

In total 45 stocks went up, 50 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.



Turnover came to 56.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 59.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 3.09 percent to close at 3.09 percent.