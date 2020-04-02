Airports all but empty of passengers

The global airline industry is facing its worst crisis ever, with the impact already obvious at Athens International Airport, which recorded a 61.3 percent year-on-year decline in passenger traffic last month.



It only served 640,000 passengers, almost a million fewer than in March 2019, with the situation worsening in the latter half of the month.



This has brought the total number of passengers in the first quarter of the year down to 3.5 million, a yearly decline of 20.5 percent from Q1 in 2019. The number of international passengers shrank 18.6 percent while domestic fliers sank 24.4 percent.