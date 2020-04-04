Once-bustling Monastiraki Square is almost deserted

A man is seen Thursday in an otherwise empty Monastiraki Square, usually one of the capital’s most popular meeting points for both tourists and locals. A lockdown imposed by the government early last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus has been broadly observed by most people, the authorities have said, though the police continue to record hundreds of transgressions every day. Patrols by police have been stepped up to avert people gathering in groups while spot checks are also being carried out on motorists to ensure that they are not out without good reason and not carrying more than one passenger. [EPA]