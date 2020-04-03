Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has accused Turkey of undermining the values of the NATO alliance after his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated claims that Greek forces had killed migrants seeking to cross the countries’ shared border, Kathimerini understands.

The exchange took place during a teleconference of NATO foreign ministers on Thursday.

Athens has repeatedly denied the claims as organized propaganda and fake news.

According to diplomatic sources, Dendias said that NATO members can expect solidarity provided that they honor their commitments toward the transatlantic alliance.

Cavusoglu left his seat before NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg had wrapped up the teleconference, the same sources said.