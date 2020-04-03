NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cavusoglu reiterates claims against Greece

VASSILIS NEDOS

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has accused Turkey of undermining the values of the NATO alliance after his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated claims that Greek forces had killed migrants seeking to cross the countries’ shared border, Kathimerini understands.

The exchange took place during a teleconference of NATO foreign ministers on Thursday.

Athens has repeatedly denied the claims as organized propaganda and fake news.

According to diplomatic sources, Dendias said that NATO members can expect solidarity provided that they honor their commitments toward the transatlantic alliance.

Cavusoglu left his seat before NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg had wrapped up the teleconference, the same sources said.

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 