Ministry trying to keep exams on track, Kerameus says

Education Minister Niki Kerameus has said the government is working hard to make sure that the coronavirus pandemic will not push back the dates of the nationwide examinations for university entrance.

Speaking to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Friday, Kerameus said that the final decision regarding the so-called panhellenic exams will depend on how the coronavirus crisis unfolds in Greece.

“We are making every possible effort for the exams to be held as close as possible to the scheduled dates, namely in early summer, but this will depend on the spread of the virus and the guidelines given by the National Public Health Organization (EODY),” she said. [ANA-MPA]



