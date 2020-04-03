Primary healthcare shakeup to include 24-hour Covid-19 medical centers

Greece’s Health Ministry is putting together a plan to restructure the primary healthcare system so that it is more efficient in its response to the coronavirus epidemic and relieves some of the pressure on overburdened hospitals.

The main part of the plan hinges on the creation of 24-hour medical centers for treating patients with Covid-19 symptoms, as well as bolstering at-home care for coronavirus patients and patients who are especially vulnerable.

The medical centers will be used to treat patients whose symptoms are manageable, transferring them to hospitals only when this is deemed necessary.

Each of these medical centers will have a telephone number where citizens can call for help or advice, while doctors will be appointed to provide and online consultations. Private doctors will also be able to participate, charging 10 euros per call.

The first 24-hour Covid-19 centers will be set at in Attica, at existing healthcare facilities on Alexandras Avenue in central Athens, as well as in the areas of Kalyvia, Rafina, Kaminia and Peristeri. The cities of Thessaloniki, Patra, Larissa and Iraklio in Crete will also be equipped with such centers.

The ministry is further planning to set up mobile medical units consisting of a doctor and a nurse or care attendant, who will be responsible for monitoring patients at home who are sick with the new coronavirus or who are especially susceptible, such as the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. Private doctors who join this service will charge 30 euros per house call.

