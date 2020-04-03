Coronavirus cases rise to 1,613 with deaths up to 59

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday announced 99 new coronavirus cases, raising the total in the country to 1,613.

He added that the death toll has risen to 59 with six more people in hospital passing away. The average age of the dead is 71 years, he said.

The positive cases include 121 on a passenger ferry docked at the port of Piraeus, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said, adding that the 201 remaining people aboard the Eleftherios Venizelos who tested negative - mostly foreign workers - will be transferred to hotels for a period of quarantine before being repatriated.

Of those being treated in Greek hospitals following infection with Covid-19, 92 are in critical condition, he said.

A total of 22,437 people have been tested for the virus, Tsiodras added.