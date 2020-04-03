Hundreds more lockdown violations recorded

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Friday said that on Thursday they recorded 2,247 violations of a lockdown imposed by the government on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus while arresting another nine people for opening businesses in contravention of a ban imposed by authorities as part of its broader response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Of the lockdown violations, the majority (966) were in Attica, with 272 in Thessaloniki, 166 in Western Greece, 154 on the Ionian islands and 120 on Crete.



Since the lockdown came into effect, police have recorded a total of 17,358 violations nationwide.



Since March 12, when the restrictions on businesses were imposed, a total of 337 people have been arrested.



Of the nine arrested on Thursday, six were in Thessaloniki and three in Attica.