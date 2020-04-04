Migrant numbers drop on islands despite spike in arrivals

The number of migrants staying at reception centers on the Aegean islands has dropped in the first three months of the year despite a spike in arrivals.



More specifically, according to the Migration Ministry, the number decreased in January-March 2020 to 36,387 from 38,423 people in the corresponding period in 2019.



In the first quarter of 2020 there was also a 4.2 percent reduction in the total number of migrants staying at reception centers, hotels and apartments on the islands compared to the same period last year from 41,899 to 40,139.



According to the ministry’s announcement, overall data for the first quarter of 2020 will be released in the coming days.