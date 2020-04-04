Dozens moved off quarantined passenger ferry at Piraeus

More than 200 passengers and crew were moved off the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ferry at the port of Piraeus late on Friday night after testing negative for the coronavirus and were to be put up at hotels for a quarantine period of two weeks. A total of 121 people who tested positive are to remain quarantined on the ferry. Another two people from the ship – both crew members – have been hospitalized, with more serious symptoms. Most of those aboard the ship were foreign workers who had been hired for a construction project at the Spanish port of Cadiz which was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]