ATHEX: Mixed session ends another week of losses

The mixed session that brought the bourse week to a close on Friday saw the benchmark and blue chips record losses, while the mid-cap index advanced and rising stocks outnumbers losers at a ratio of almost two-to-one, on what was the lowest daily turnover of the last eight sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 540.74 points, shedding 0.13 percent from Thursday’s 541.44 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.84 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.15 percent to 1,313.42 points, though the mid-cap index expanded 1.41 percent.

The banks index decreased 1.84 percent to end the week with a 9.12 percent drop. Eurobank gave up 2.94 percent and Alpha parted with 2.77 percent, as Piraeus and National closed without a change.

In total 59 stocks registered gains, 34 endured losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 39.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 56.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.12 percent to close at 47.65 points.