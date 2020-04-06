Marketing Greece, the nonprofit organization of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), is evolving into a central entity in the management of the unprecedented crisis in Greek tourism, particularly in the maintenance and strengthening of demand for traveling to Greece when the pandemic eventually subsides.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Tourism Ministry have realized the great potential of Marketing Greece, and so has Steve Vranakis, the chief creative officer of the government, who, along with Marketing Greece and all the main entities in the sector, presented on Thursday the “Greece From Home” initiative that is aimed at boosting the image of the country around the world in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Such was the case of the “Till Then, Stay Safe” campaign that started two days after the shuttering of seasonal hotels and was adopted by all to form a central message from the entire tourism sector in no time.

One of the major advantages that Marketing Greece has managed to create is its institutional capacity to enjoy open channels of communication with everyone and inspire confidence. The state, private parties, and enterprises of all sizes both in tourism and more generally trust the organization to speak for the multiple groups in the sector in both good times and bad.

In this difficult period, Marketing Greece is being asked to play its most creative role, government sources have told Kathimerini. This is to efficiently manage the crisis in the Greek tourism sector and to pave the way for the future, after the pandemic has ended.

Marketing Greece emerged during a difficult period, in 2013, in the midst of the country’s terrible financial crisis, which had a major impact on tourism in its first few years. In those seven years since its creation, the organization has gained the experience and know-how that now mean it can offer its expertise, directly or indirectly, to the country’s entire tourism sector.

The company that has grown up and matured during the last few years that have seen consecutive records in tourism arrivals and revenues is now called upon to constitute one of the central players in managing this unprecedented and global crisis that is affecting local tourism.