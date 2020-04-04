PM holds video conference call with volunteers printing masks

As authorities scramble to ensure that the country is equipped with an adequate number of protective masks to avert the further spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a video conference call on Saturday with the coordinators of the voluntary initiative Hellas Covid-19 3D Printing Supplies for talks on how 3D printing technology can boost efforts to ensure that Greek health professionals remain protected during the pandemic.

The heads of the initiative, Simos Kokkinos and Kostis Koutretsos, explained the initiative’s productive potential, while Mitsotakis congratulated them for their support of the Greek health service.

Over the past two weeks, Greece has received millions of surgical masks and other medical supplies from China, India and the United Arab Emirates.