Social distancing being increased at street markets

A man leaves the farmers’ market in the Peloponnesian town of Argos on Saturday. Business was slow at the weekly street market due to the wet weather and the coronavirus lockdown. The government last week introduced new measures to increase social distancing at farmers’ markets – a mainstay for most Greek households – by dividing stalls between two adjacent locations so that sellers and consumers can maintain a safer distance from each other. Markets violating safety rules will be closed down for 10 to 15 days. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]