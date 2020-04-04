Psychological support helpline up and running

A helpline with experts providing psychological support to people struggling to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their daily lives started operating on Saturday.

The helpline, reachable on the number 10306, is a joint initiative of Greece’s Health Ministry and the psychiatric clinic of the University of Athens’ Medical School, in collaboration with the ARGO federation of mental health and psychosocial support groups.

Dozens of experts are on hand to speak with people feeling anxiety or panic and with those who have existing mental health problems that may have been exacerbated by the lockdown imposed by the government last month.

The line offers psychological support on a 24-hour basis with a separate service, on the same number, offering psychiatric support, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., for those with mental illnesses.