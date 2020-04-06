As the government mulls ways to help rebuild an economy battered by the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Ministry is preparing a bill that will create special court sections to prioritize hearings relating to important investments, Kathimerini has learned.

The six categories of cases that will be considered for fast-track adjudication concern competition, telecommunications, energy, personal data protection, cases of cross-border interest, investment plans and participation of foreign companies in domestic projects, Kathimerini understands.

These special sections will operate inside major courts and their formation will be decided by the judges themselves, through their plenaries.

Based on the bill, development projects that are deemed of exceptional importance will be adjudicated directly by a top court, provided that the minister approves the relevant request.