Toys and antiseptics drive online sales

Toys and personal care products have evolved into top-priority commodities, according to demand on the price comparison website Skroutz.



In the period from March 9-29 sales by electronic stores that work with Skroutz jumped 41 percent from February, with toys and sports items rising 70.4 percent and cosmetics (a category that crucially includes antiseptics) growing 54.3 percent.



Technology products saw demand advance 43.7 percent, while fashion items dropped 35.4 percent, Skroutz said.