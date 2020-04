Sotiris Tsiodras, the Greek Health Ministry’s spokesman over the new coronavirus and infectious diseases expert, briefed Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday on the next steps in the fight against the virus.

Four more people died from the coronavirus in Greece on Saturday, raising the country’s total fatalities to 67.

The four victims, three men and a woman, died in Athens (3) and Thessaloniki (1) hospitals, TV station Skai reported.