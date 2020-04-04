Quarantined ferry passengers, migrants in Tzia under scrutiny

A total of 119 passengers and crew on the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ferry docked at Piraeus who have tested positive for the coronavirus remained aboard the vessel over the weekend as more than 200 others settled into hotels for two weeks of quarantine.



Health officials said most aboard the ferry have mild symptoms of Covid-19, while two crew members have been hospitalized.

Separately, health inspectors visited Tzia on Saturday to test 190 migrants who have been in quarantine on the island since a Turkish smuggling ship ran aground there on March 16.



They were being tested for Covid-19 ahead of their scheduled transfer to a mainland camp.