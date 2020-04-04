Open-air markets largely compliant with directions

The government directions issued for open-air markets have so far been adhered to by 95 percent, said Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Skai TV on Saturday.

He added that “we have passed an amendment allowing for the creation of a new open-air market next to the existing one so as to avoid congestion. This will only apply to the crisis period, when there is hardly any traffic on the streets.”

Directions include the spacing of sellers through their rotational presence at the weekly markets, so that each bench is separated by its next one by at least five meters.

This week two open-air markets at Ilion, western Athens, and one in Thessaloniki had their operating licenses suspended for not meeting the restrictions imposed.