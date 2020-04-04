Coronavirus cases rise to 1,673 as death toll goes to 68

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday announced 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,673.

He also announced a rise in the death toll to 68 after nine hospital patients died. The average age of the dead is 74, he said.

Another 92 patients remain in the intensive care units of Greek hospitals.

Speaking at the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced that lockdown measures are extended until April 27.