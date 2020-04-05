Italian parliament chief thanks Greek friends

The Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, thanked his Greek colleagues on twitter for a symbolic gesture of solidarity for the coronovirus-suffering Italy.

The Italian flag will be depicted on the wall of the Greek Parliament until Monday's sunrise.

“Thanks to the Greek friends,” Fico tweeted, retweeting a Friday post by the Italian Embassy in Athens, which read: “From tonight and throughout the weekend the #Parlamento Greco will be illuminated by the #tricolor. It is tough, but your support encourages and comforts us. Thanks, #Greece.”