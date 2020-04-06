Parts of country in state of emergency due to weather damage

Much of the prefecture of Magnisia as well as the island of Skopelos and the area of Pilio have been declared to be in a state of emergency following widespread damage wreaked by the bad weather over the weekend.

The country's civil protection agency issued an announcement about the state of emergency on Sunday night following appeals lodged by regional authorities following significant damage caused by the heavy rainfall and stormy weather.

Skopelos was particularly badly hit in its western part by a storm that lasted around five hours with similar problems reported in Pilio on Sunday night where rainfall turned village roads into streams.

Earth-moving machines on Monday started clearing fallen rocks and earth from roads while local authorities sought to restore problems with the water supply and drainage network.