Education Ministry provides zero-rating access to platforms for distance learning

Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis have secured zero-rating cellphone access to government platforms being used for distance learning by schools during the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry announced on Monday.

The free access will be available to users from Wednesday April 8, the ministry said on Monday after the deal was secured with cellphone providers Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind.

The providers responded to the government’s initiative aimed at providing citizens with the broadest possible technological choices in the difficult conditions, the ministry said in a statement.

