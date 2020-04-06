NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 76, according to reports

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 76 on Monday after three male patients passed away, Skai reported on Monday. 

The three patients were an 82-year-old man being treated at a Patra hospital, a 72-year-old in Alexandroupoli and a 78-year-old in Thessaloniki.

According to Sunday's official update by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,735 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country. 

Of these 54.9 percent are men while 20.3 percent are related to trips abroad. 

