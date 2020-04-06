Police record hundreds more lockdown violations

The Greek Police (ELAS) has recorded hundreds more violations of a lockdown imposed by the government last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus, registering 1,224 on Sunday with five arrests of business owners or managers illegally opening their shops.

Of the 1,224 violations, the largest number was recorded in Attica (456) followed by the Ionian islands with 117, Crete with 101, western Greece with another 101 and Thessaloniki with 84.

Since the government imposed the lockdown on March 23, ELAS has recorded a total of 21,308 violations nationwide and has imposed the same number of 150-euro fines.

Meanwhile a total of 353 people have been arrested for opening their stores in violation of restrictions introduced on March 12 as part of the government's initial response to the pandemic.