Gov't spokesman warns against backsliding on Covid-19 measures

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Monday thanked the majority of Greek citizens who have observed restrictions to ward against the spread of the coronavirus while warning against the danger of backsliding on the measures.

"There can be no complacency," he told a media briefing, adding that the government was intensfying its efforts to curb the spread of the disease, to boost the national health service and prop up the economy.

Without the strict measures put in place by the government, "we would be experiencing dramatic moments," he said. "Let us safeguard what he have earned. If we relax, we will pay for it."

The government's action plan is chiefly focused on protecting the most vulnerable members of society, Petsas said. He added that restrictions pn movement at migrant reception facilities across the country were being tightened and that isolation areas were being created within camps for the segregation of migrants found to be infected with Covid-19.

He repeated that the celebration of Orthodox Easter would be different this year due to the restrictions of the pandemic, ascribing as fanaticism the actions of a minority who have joined religious services in spite of a government ban.